GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — The owner of a now-closed Connecticut restaurant is facing a second charge of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman, and police think there may be more victims.

Glastonbury police say 38-year-old Julian Rodriguez was charged Friday with first-degree sexual assault. He was arrested on the same charge in September.

Rodriguez owned the Glastonbury restaurant Jalisco, where the alleged crimes reportedly occurred.

Police say he may have committed other crimes and are encouraging any other victims to come forward.

Rodriguez was released on $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6. His lawyer did not immediately return a message.