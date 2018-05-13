INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — At least nine people in Indianapolis have been treated after police say they overdosed by smoking or ingesting synthetic drugs called Spice.
Police say officers began receiving calls about 1 p.m. Saturday within a 3-block radius in the city’s downtown district.
Paramedics began treating victims who had lost consciousness. Others in the area showed signs of using the drugs, but did not require medical help.
The Indianapolis Star reports that more than a dozen people were treated or hospitalized within a 5-hour span near a homeless shelter. Most were men.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
Two men were arrested on drug charges in February after about two dozen people apparently overdosed on bath salts in or around the same shelter. Bath salts are chemicals that mimic the effects of cocaine and other drugs