SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in downtown San Diego not far from the finish line of an annual marathon.
A San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman says deputies are assisting police Sunday morning near City Hall.
There’s a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.
Officials did not immediately have additional details.
