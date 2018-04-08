SABILLASVILLE, Md. (AP) — State troopers and local law enforcement officials have responded to a disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in western Maryland.
State police say the disturbance started about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County.
State police Sgt. Todd Hill said the disturbance involved a large group of inmates, and that there were reports of staff members being assaulted and property being destroyed.
Further details were not immediately available.
State troopers from barracks in Frederick and Hagerstown responded to the scene, as did sheriff’s deputies from Frederick and Washington counties.