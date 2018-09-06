CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they’ve responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.
The police department tweeted it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.” The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.
An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who’ve been shot. It wasn’t clear immediately if the shooter was one of them.
At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Trump calls on NY Times to turn senior official who wrote critical 'resistance' op-ed 'over to government at once!'
- Why are Native American women vanishing? And who’s looking for them? WATCH
- Trump rips searing New York Times op-ed from unnamed senior official
Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed as were sidewalks.
People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.
Federal agents were on the scene.