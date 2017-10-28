GLEN COVE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have rescued a teenage sailor who was clinging to the hull of his capsized boat.
A Nassau County police boat responded to a distress call in Hempstead Harbor at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The crew found a capsized sailboat with a 15-year-old boy atop the hull.
The officers were able to rescue the teenager and right the 15-foot sailboat.
The teenager was taken to a nearby marina and examined for hypothermia. He refused further medical attention.
The teen was wearing a life jacket.
Police say winds were blowing steadily at 20 knots at the time of the rescue.