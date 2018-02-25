MAHWAH, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say they helped rescue an 11-year-old boy who became trapped hip-deep in mud over the weekend.

Mahwah Police Officer Thomas Mitchell says he arrived at a marshy area Saturday afternoon, where the boy had become stuck in mud up to his hips. Police Chief James Battelli tells The Record Mitchell and three other officers pulled the boy to safety using a rope they had the boy wrap under his arms.

The Mahwah Ambulance and Rescue Squad examined the boy for injuries, but the boy’s mother refused further medical attention.

___

