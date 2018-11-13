TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say one of two people found dead at a mobile home park was a reporter who worked for cleveland.com.
Perrysburg Township police in suburban Toledo say they found the two bodies inside a mobile home Monday morning.
One of those found dead was identified as 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte, who joined cleveland.com two years ago and wrote human interest and culture stories.
Police identified the other person as Delamotte’s uncle, 67-year-old Robert Delamotte, of Perrysburg Township.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
Authorities have not said what happened. Detectives say it’s a homicide investigation.
Delamotte’s mother told cleveland.com that her daughter had planned to visit her uncle Sunday. She was reported missing Monday.
Cleveland.com reports Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her father’s brother after having little contact with his family since her parents divorced.