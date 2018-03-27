WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a seventh business in the greater Portland area has been targeted in an armed robbery in a week.

WCSH-TV reports the robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a Subway in Westbrook. There have been six other robberies in the area since March 20.

Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally says the description of the suspect in the Subway robbery matches the suspect of the other recent robberies. Lally says the suspect is probably desperate for money.

Westbrook police are working area departments to investigate the robberies.

