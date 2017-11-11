ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say an investigation of a report of a plot to kill a police officer resulted in the arrests of three people on firearm and drug charges.
Police in Asbury Park said the probe began after a report that a local gang member had told several people that “he was plotting to kill an Asbury Park police officer.”
Police and Monmouth County and Neptune Township officials searched an Asbury Park home early Friday and arrested two men and a woman on charges of possession of defaced firearm, unlawful possession of weapons, and drug possession. The woman was also arrested on two child endangerment counts.
Police reported finding weapons, drugs and cash as well as an $800 bicycle bought “from a drug addict on the streets for $5.”
