CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say multiple people have been seriously injured after a flaming car crashed into a Cleveland home.
Authorities say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say the car hit another vehicle at an intersection before striking the home.
Police say the injured were passengers in the car that hit the home. It is unclear how many were injured or what the extent of their injuries are.
No further information has been released.
