LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they have reopened a portion of the Las Vegas Strip that had been closed while officers investigated a situation involving a “suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package.”
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday closed the Strip to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino-resorts and Fashion Show Mall.
Police in an email say officers have determined “the item” is not a threat.
The vehicle was on a road, not a parking structure.
The department did not immediately release additional details.