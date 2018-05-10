CLEVELAND (AP) — A surveillance video recently released by police in Ohio show a man and two children escaping from what appears to be a shootout in a convenience store parking lot.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports the video released by Cleveland police from the Feb. 19 shootout shows occupants in three cars pulling into the parking lot and shooting at two SUVs. A man and two small children are seen leaving the store and escaping into a vehicle as shots rang out.

A front-seat passenger in one of the cars can be seen firing rounds with a handgun and a backseat passenger firing what appears to be an assault-type rifle.

A police report says the driver of one of the SUVs was wounded in the shootout.