EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police have released the names of the two adults and three children found dead after their Hudson Valley house burned to the ground.

The cause of the fire Monday in the rural hamlet of East Durham remains under investigation.

Troopers say firefighters removed the bodies of 7-year-old Sophia Mammano, 8-year-old Jayden Caffrey and 10-year-old Jonathen Mammano. Also killed were their 68-year-old grandparents, Nicholas and Mary Mammano. Police say the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Police say the children’s father, 34-year-old John Mammano, is hospitalized in critical condition with burns on his face, hands and arm.

A GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral and medical expenses had raised nearly $15,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

The Cairo-Durham Elementary School where the children were pupils announced Tuesday it will offer grief counseling.