By
The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have released the names of three officers who are part of an investigation into a man’s shooting.

The Memphis Police Department said Wednesday that 26-year-old Officer Jamarcus Jeames shot 25-year-old Martavious Banks on Sept. 17.

Police say Banks was driving a car that was stopped by officers, who said they saw a gun in the vehicle. Police said Banks ran away and was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said 27-year-old Officer Christopher Nowell and 27-year-old Michael R. Williams II were involved in the traffic stop and arrived at the shooting scene after it happened.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Police Director Michael Rallings said the officers did not have their body or in-car cameras activated.

The shooting prompted a protest last week where six activists were arrested.

