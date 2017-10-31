HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — State police have released the names of the two people who were killed and the on-duty trooper who was injured when their vehicles collided on a western New York highway.

Troopers say 25-year-old Kristina Maye, of Bergen (BUR’-jihn) in Genesee County, was driving south on Interstate 390 around 9 a.m. Monday when her vehicle crossed the median and hit a vehicle in the northbound lane in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta.

Maye and her passenger, 25-year-old Terry Gilbert, of Rochester, were both killed in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle, state police Lt. Amie Feroleto, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.