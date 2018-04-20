GREER, S.C. (AP) — Police have released more details about the death of a South Carolina during a confrontation at a hotel.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Zachery Bruton of Greer died late Wednesday night.

Greer police say they responded to a hotel for a report of a man assaulting a woman. Police said while they were questioning the man, he requested medical help and became unresponsive. Officer performed CPR and called EMS.

Bruton was pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner’s office is still trying to determine how Bruton died.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation.