GREAT FALLS, S.C. (AP) — A man has been found shot to death in a South Carolina home and sheriff’s deputies have released very little information.
Chester County Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Sprouse told local media that officers were called to a home near Great Falls around 6:45 a.m. Monday.
Coroner Terry Tinker said the victim was 28-year-old Lamario Lightner of Great Falls.
Deputies have not identified a suspect.
No other details were immediately available.