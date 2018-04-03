WARREN, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of the second body found in the waters off Barrington last month.

Warren police say the man spotted by bird watchers March 25 in Hundred Acre Cove was 34-year-old William Krah, of Warren.

He had been reported missing on Feb. 20 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on domestic violence charges. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Krah’s body was found two days after another body was found by a fisherman off of Nayatt Point in Barrington.

That man was previously identified as 46-year-old Michael Perry, of Warwick, who had gone missing in January while kayaking.