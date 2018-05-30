WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police in a New Jersey beach town have released body camera footage showing the violent arrest of a Philadelphia woman cited for underage drinking over the Memorial Day weekend.
A bystander posted video online showing a Wildwood police officer punching Emily Weinman in the head during the Saturday arrest. The 20-year-old woman faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.
The body camera footage released on Wednesday shows an officer as he confronts and argues with Weinman over the discovery of alcoholic iced tea drinks in her possession. Wildwood officials say the videos show Weinman assaulting the officers first.
Police have identified the officers involved as Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Weinman’s lawyer say the videos show police overreacted.