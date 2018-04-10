Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have located the missing limbs of a dismembered female body found in a Brooklyn park.

Police said Tuesday the arms and legs were recovered about a half a mile away from where the torso was spotted by a woman walking her dog in Canarsie Park Monday.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police didn’t say how long the body had been there.

The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

