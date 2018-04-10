NEW YORK (AP) — Police have located the missing limbs of a dismembered female body found in a Brooklyn park.
Police said Tuesday the arms and legs were recovered about a half a mile away from where the torso was spotted by a woman walking her dog in Canarsie Park Monday.
The victim has not yet been identified. Police didn’t say how long the body had been there.
The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW