BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a body recovered near a Baltimore pier is that of a 33-year-old man who disappeared two weeks ago after jumping into the water while fleeing officers.

Det. Nicole Monroe tells The Baltimore Sun police divers were in the waters on Thursday morning to conduct a search using underwater sonar when Gokhan Oztas’ body was recovered.

The department has said officers initially responded to a report of a man behaving aggressively, began interviewing Oztas and realized he was wanted on a warrant.

Police said he then fled and jumped into the water.

Police divers had searched for him in the same area where his body was found multiple times since he disappeared.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Oztas’ death is continuing.

