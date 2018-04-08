LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have recovered an ambulance stolen while its paramedic crew was assessing a patient in downtown Los Angeles.
Officials say the ambulance was found early Sunday a few miles from where it was stolen. There was no immediate word of any arrests.
City fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman says a second ambulance was dispatched to the original scene downtown and transported the patient to a hospital.
City News Service says it’s the second ambulance stolen within the past week.
