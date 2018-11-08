JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are recommending that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trusted personal attorney be indicted in a conflict-of-interest case involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines.
Police said on Thursday they have sufficient evidence to charge David Shimron with bribery and money laundering offenses for his role in the affair.
Shimron, who is also Netanyahu’s cousin, represented the German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp involved in the sale and has been suspected of trading his influence over the prime minister in return for a hefty cut of the deal.
Police also recommended indicting a former Cabinet minister, a former navy chief and former Netanyahu chief of staff in the affair.
Netanyahu himself is not a suspect. But police have recommended indicting him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases.