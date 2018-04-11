DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Central California have asked prosecutors to look into filing criminal charges against two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents involved in a deadly chase.

Santo Garcia and Marcelina Garcia died last month in rural Delano when their SUV hit a utility pole and overturned as they fled ICE agents. The couple was in the country illegally but Santos Garcia wasn’t the man the agents were looking for.

Delano police on Wednesday said the two ICE agents claimed they weren’t using their lights or siren during the chase but video shows otherwise.

The Bakersfield Californian says police are recommending the agents be charged with a misdemeanor of providing false information to a peace office.

An ICE spokesman wouldn’t immediately comment.

