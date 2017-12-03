JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are questioning a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption changes.
Coalition whip David Bitan was being grilled on Sunday in relation to accusations that he promoted the interests of criminals in return for debt relief while he was a municipal politician prior to his election to parliament. Bitan is the driving force behind a legislation drive seen as aiding the beleaguered Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption accusations.
Thousands of Israelis turned out late Saturday in Tel Aviv for an anti-corruption rally calling on Netanyahu to resign. It was one of the largest demonstrations yet against Netanyahu’s lengthy rule.
Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases and police say they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.
Most Read Stories
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat