PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a psychiatric patient who they say stole a pickup truck from a hospital.

Police tell WMUR-TV the 28-year-old woman sneaked out of the emergency room at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough Tuesday afternoon and stole the truck.

Authorities say the 2010 black Chevrolet has the New Hampshire license plate 311 267.

Police aren’t sure how the woman got the keys to the truck. An investigation continues.

