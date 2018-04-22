SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in Provo say a man is dead after allegedly shooting his wife three times.

They say 48-year-old Michael Skinner was found dead inside the house early Sunday, but they didn’t immediately say how he died.

The Deseret News reports officers responded to a home about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had been shot.

When police arrived, police say Skinner’s wife and 22-year-old son were taking cover behind a truck.

Police say Skinner and his son had gotten into a physical fight for an unclear reason before the woman was shot in the home’s driveway.

They say the 48-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for three gunshot wounds, but she’s expected to survive.

The names of Skinner’s wife and son haven’t been released by police.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com