SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in Provo say a man is dead after allegedly shooting his wife three times.
They say 48-year-old Michael Skinner was found dead inside the house early Sunday, but they didn’t immediately say how he died.
The Deseret News reports officers responded to a home about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had been shot.
When police arrived, police say Skinner’s wife and 22-year-old son were taking cover behind a truck.
Police say Skinner and his son had gotten into a physical fight for an unclear reason before the woman was shot in the home’s driveway.
They say the 48-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for three gunshot wounds, but she’s expected to survive.
The names of Skinner’s wife and son haven’t been released by police.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com