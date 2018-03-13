IVA, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in her home in South Carolina, with her 2-year-old daughter safe.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told local media the body of 24-year-old Tabatha Nicole Duncan was found in a pool of blood in Iva around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Shore said the father of Duncan’s boyfriend went to check on her and had to break a pane of glass to get into the house.

Shore said Duncan lived with her boyfriend, whose name has not been released. The coroner said the boyfriend told investigators he left for work around 6:30 a.m. Monday and did not see Duncan before he left.

Shore said the 2-year-old girl is being cared for by family members.

No arrests have been made.