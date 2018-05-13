CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting outside a mall near Buffalo in upstate New York.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga (cheek-too-WAH’-guh). There have been no reports of any injuries.

Police tell WIVB-TV they believe two groups of people were targeting each other. They say one of the suspects fired shots on foot before getting into a vehicle that drove away. At least two vehicles were involved.

Video shows a section of the parking lot taped off.

