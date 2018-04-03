HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife on Long Island.

Suffolk County police tell Newsday the bodies were discovered at their home in Holbrook following a wellness check on Tuesday. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Investigators were trying to determine if it was a murder-suicide or a double suicide.

No other details were immediately released.

