HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife on Long Island.
Suffolk County police tell Newsday the bodies were discovered at their home in Holbrook following a wellness check on Tuesday. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Investigators were trying to determine if it was a murder-suicide or a double suicide.
No other details were immediately released.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com