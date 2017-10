WHITNEYVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a body was found inside a mobile home that was destroyed by fire in Whitneyville and that the death is suspicious.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says the body was found by firefighters early Saturday. It has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning. No other details about the person were disclosed.

An investigation by fire marshals and state police is continuing.