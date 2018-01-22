SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a pregnant woman was killed when she was driving to the hospital to give birth and lost control of her vehicle.
The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened Monday morning on Route 2 in Skowhegan. Authorities say the 27-year-old woman was travelling from Canaan to a local hospital to be medically induced. Police say the woman’s SUV hit black ice, struck a snow bank and rolled over onto a frozen pond.
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant. Officials say doctors at Redington-Fairview General Hospital performed an emergency cesarean section. Police say the baby is in critical condition.
A man and an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/