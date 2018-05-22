ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a driver accused of taking part in an illegal street race in Pennsylvania slammed into a pole, injuring a pregnant woman and two children riding as passengers.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that witnesses told police that two cars lined up side-by-side in Allentown, then raced down the street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say one car collided with another vehicle not involved in the race and hit a pole.

The woman listed in court records as 39 weeks pregnant was hospitalized along with two other adults and two children.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Cintron faces charges including aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment. Court documents indicate he will be represented by the Lehigh County public defender’s office, which couldn’t be reached after business hours Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com