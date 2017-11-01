SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Three Southern California police officers have pleaded no contest to charges including petty theft and vandalism in a raid on a marijuana dispensary that was caught on video.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that three Santa Ana police officers entered the misdemeanor pleas Tuesday in exchange for community service and restitution.

Authorities alleged the officers stole snacks and damaged surveillance cameras during the 2015 raid on the Sky High Holistic marijuana dispensary.

Officers Brandon Matthew Sontag, Nicole Lynn Quijas and Jorge Arroyo were charged with petty theft. Sontag was also charged with one count of vandalism.

A message was left with the police officers’ association.