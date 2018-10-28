FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an airline pilot was arrested at a Florida airport after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on suitcase.
The News-Press reports Brian Andrew Machtemes of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was arrested Friday at Southwest Florida International Airport.
A Lee County Port Authority arrest report says the 54-year-old Sun Country Airlines pilot was arrested when a Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded pistol in his suitcase.
The report says Machtemes has a permit to carry the gun in Minnesota, but it is not valid in Florida.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded VIEW
- Florida Trump supporter charged in chilling mail-bomb plot VIEW
- US tourist helps stop thief who tried to steal Magna Carta
- Bomb suspect was cash-strapped ex-stripper devoted to Trump WATCH
- The tragedy of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen VIEW
The TSA allows unloaded firearms in locked containers only as checked baggage.
Airline spokeswoman Kirsten Wenker confirmed Machtemes is a pilot but declined further comment for privacy reasons.
Machtemes was released on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.
___
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com