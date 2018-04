MARION, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally injured when his pickup truck rolled atop him at a restaurant drive-thru in a Cedar Rapids suburb.

The accident occurred just before noon Monday at a Dairy Queen in Marion. Police say the man’s pickup broke down while he was in line at the drive-thru. It rolled atop him after he got out to fix it. Police say he died at a hospital.

Police identified him as 74-year-old Curtis Schantz, who lived in Alburnett.