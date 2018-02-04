CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alcohol abuse is believed behind a fatal crash in North Carolina’s largest city that also sent three people to hospitals.

Charlotte police say the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck ignored a red light and turned into an oncoming car early Sunday. Dead at the scene was pickup driver 31-year-old Jose Coronado.

Police say the three 25-year-old occupants of the Nissan Altima that crashed into the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Detectives say Coronado made a left turn into the path of the car. Police say alcohol use by Coronado is suspected as a factor.