FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian fell from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia onto a car, killing the driver.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement that the incident happened Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County.
Geller says the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. State police were in the process of identifying the driver’s next of kin.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately released.