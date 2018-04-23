Share story

By
The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a person has been critically injured in a shooting.

Syracuse police say officers responded Monday night to reports of a shooting. Arriving officers discovered a two-vehicle crash and a person suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the vehicles.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where they’re listed in critical condition.

An investigation continues.

