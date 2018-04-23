SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a person has been critically injured in a shooting.
Syracuse police say officers responded Monday night to reports of a shooting. Arriving officers discovered a two-vehicle crash and a person suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the vehicles.
The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where they’re listed in critical condition.
An investigation continues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW