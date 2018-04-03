PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Peoria man and Phoenix woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a parking lot.

They say 30-year-old Christopher Mott was taken into custody at the scene of Monday’s shooting and later released pending further investigation.

Police say 26-year-old Haley Mullinix was booked into jail on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

They say 26-year-old Jaime Guerrero of Phoenix died at the scene of the shooting from a single gunshot wound and the weapon used was recovered.

Police say Guerrero and Mott reportedly were in an argument when Guerrero reached for a gun and Mott allegedly shot him.

Mullinix allegedly took the gun from Guerrero and hid it before it was recovered by police detectives.

It was unclear Tuesday if either Mott or Mullinix have attorneys.