EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight.
WPVI-TV reports the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 295 in East Greenwich Township. Police believe the victim was walking or riding a bike when they were hit.
Authorities have not identified the victim. Police say the driver involved in the crash stopped.
No charges were immediately filed and the crash remains under investigation.
