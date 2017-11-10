ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a Maine man has been injured after being struck by a car.
WMUR-TV reports the crash happened in Rochester around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say 65-year-old Royce Heath, of Lebanon, Maine, was struck by a car driven by 88-year-old John Loder, of Moultonborough.
Heath was treated for injuries at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Loder was not injured.
Authorities believe Loder didn’t see Heath because there is poor lighting in the area of the crash. Police also say Heath was wearing dark clothing.
No charges have been brought against the driver of the car.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com