TILTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say they’ve increased security at one New Hampshire’s busiest shopping areas for the Black Friday crowds.

WMUR-TV reports police in Tilton started adding patrols at shopping centers starting Thursday night. The Tanger Outlets are in Tilton.

Officers had taken part in training last year to prepare for an active-shooter situation at a shopping center.

Police said there was no specific threat in the area, and they’re not trying to scare people. They said an increased police presence can also help deter minor crime.

