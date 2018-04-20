MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a Connecticut hospital has resumed normal operations after a man with a white powdery substance on him entered the emergency room, coming in contact with several nurses.
A spokesman for MidState Medical Center in Meriden says testing Friday night determined “an inert substance” was involved. He didn’t elaborate.
Police say the medical center went on lockdown for about three hours Friday after three nurses and the man became ill. They were quarantined and treated for minor injuries.
Meriden Police Sgt. John Mennone tells the Record Journal the man came to the emergency room with the substance on him and several packages of it in his pockets.
No patients were affected. People in the emergency room were moved to other parts of the hospital.
Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com