SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a passer-by caught a small child who fell from the roof of a porch at an Ohio home.

A police report says the woman was driving down a street in Sandusky on Sunday when she saw an 18-month-old boy hanging from the edge of the porch roof. The Sandusky Register reports that she stopped her car and ran toward the house, banging on the side to try to get the attention of someone inside.

The boy then fell, but she was able to catch him, preventing him from getting hurt. She returned the child to his mother inside the home.

The mother told police the boy must have slipped through a window to get on the roof. A local child welfare agency was notified.