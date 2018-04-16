Share story

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a woman who was riding in a stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed into a parked car.

The crash happened Monday in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. The woman and the driver were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Police say the driver is in stable condition and is being held as a prisoner.

No one was in the parked vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.

