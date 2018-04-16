PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a woman who was riding in a stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed into a parked car.
The crash happened Monday in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. The woman and the driver were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Police say the driver is in stable condition and is being held as a prisoner.
No one was in the parked vehicle.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday