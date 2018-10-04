CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman authorities say bit off part of her boyfriend’s ear during a dispute has been taken into custody.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer Mae Johnson of Caldwell was being held in the Canyon County Jail on Thursday on a felony count of mayhem and for a parole violation.

Authorities tell KTVB-TV that police arrived at a Caldwell home Tuesday morning to find a man bleeding from his left ear. The man reported he was sitting on a sofa in a garage when Johnson bit off part of his ear and spit it out.

Police say they found blood on the sofa and in an RV behind the home where the couple lives.

Johnson told police she had been asleep all evening and had not seen her boyfriend.

It’s unclear from court records if she has an attorney.