PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cue up the violins for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.
About a dozen of the orchestra’s members found themselves stranded after leaving an evening rehearsal after Providence police had their cars towed.
The Providence Journal reports that the vehicles were removed Thursday night from an area near Veterans Memorial Auditorium, where the orchestra was practicing.
Principal trumpet player Joseph Foley says members of the Philharmonic have been parking in the neighborhood since the early 1990s.
Orchestra spokesman Jacob Paul says the organization is working with the city in an effort to resolve the issue.
Paul says the musicians were unaware that parking restrictions apparently had been put in place to accommodate construction.